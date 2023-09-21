Three cow slaughter suspects, constable injured in police encounter in UP

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) Three butchers accused of trying to slaughter a cow and a constable were injured in an encounter in Bahadurpur village here, police said on Thursday.

On a tip off that some people were going to slaughter a cow in Bahadurpur village near Nagaria turn outpost around midnight, a police team rushed to the spot and was fired at by the three men, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena told PTI.

The police returned the fire and the three men and a constable were injured in the incident, the SP said, adding the injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College.

The three men have been identified as Danish (28), Munna (30) and Chhote (30) while the constable was identified as Avnish Bairar.

Three pistols have also been recovered. PTI COR SAB DV DV