Three cow smugglers held, cattle rescued in Nuh

Gurugram, Jan 13 (PTI) The cow task force of Nuh police arrested three alleged cow smugglers near Bamanthedi village on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday, officials said.

A Bolero pickup jeep and two cattle were recovered from their possession, police said.

According to police, the cow task force team from Ferozpur Jhirka received information that cow smugglers were transporting cattle to Rajasthan in a Bolero pickup vehicle.

Acting on the tip-off, the team erected a barricade on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

When the vehicle approached the barricade, the driver attempted to flee on spotting the police, they said.

"The police team chased the vehicle, and all four accused jumped out and tried to escape. Three of them were apprehended, while one managed to flee by hiding in a mustard crop field. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of two cows tied with ropes inside,” a spokesperson of Nuh police said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Govansh Sanrakshan Act, the spokesperson added.

The arrested accused were identified as Asif and Juber, residents of Gumat Bihari village, and Sadiq, a resident of Kalaka Bas village in Nuh district.

"We are questioning the accused, and efforts are on to nab the fourth accused, Munfaid," the spokesperson said. PTI COR HIG HIG