Three CPWD engineers suspended over irregularities in construction of Delhi CM's official bungalow

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Three CPWD engineers have been suspended over alleged irregularities in the construction of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official bungalow in the Civil Lines area, officials said.

The three engineers, who earlier worked under the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD), were associated with the construction work of Chief Minister Kejriwal's official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road in north Delhi's Civil Lines, an official said.

The suspension orders of the three were issued on August 5 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under which the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) comes and disciplinary proceedings against them are pending, the official said.

CPWD's ADG (Civil), chief engineer and superintendent engineer have been suspended for their role in the alleged irregularities in the construction of Kejriwal's residence, the official said.

Until sometime back, the two engineers were posted in Guwahati while one was in Kharagpur.

"These engineers were then posted with the PWD of the Delhi government and were instrumental in construction of the CM's bungalow. They, along with some others, were responsible for the irregularities that included violation of rules and massive cost escalation in the name of superior modifications," the official said.

According to the Delhi government's Vigilance Directorate, the officers were issued showcause notices in June 2023.

The directorate found that the officers were allegedly resorting to delaying tactics and also approached the court, but failed to get any relief, show the DoV's documents. PTI BUN AS AS