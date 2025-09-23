Three criminals accused of robbery arrested after encounter in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) Three criminals accused of robbery have been arrested after an encounter in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Tuesday, adding that one criminal received a bullet injury in his leg.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Banda, Shivraj, said that the police and the SOG team were checking vehicles near Khaddi Tiraha late on Monday night when the police tried to stop three suspicious individuals riding a motorcycle, but they allegedly started running away.

He said that when the criminals were surrounded, they allegedly opened fire on the police. The police fired in self-defence, in which a criminal identified as Chandrabhan was shot in the leg. He has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment. The two other arrested criminals were identified as Shivpujan and Brijesh.

The Additional SP said that during interrogation, all three criminals allegedly admitted to robbing a resident of the Chamraha village on September 21.

A motorcycle, country-made pistols, and ammunition, along with stolen goods, were allegedly recovered from the arrested criminals. Several cases are already registered against the trio, the police said.