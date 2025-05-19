Three criminals arrested after encounter with police in UP's Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), May 19 (PTI) Three criminals, allegedly involved in theft, were arrested following a midnight encounter with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, officials said on Monday.

Two of the accused sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire and were sent to a hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Kumar Singh said the incident occurred around midnight when the police intercepted three men on a scooter near Muskara Road following a tip-off.

The accused allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting retaliatory firing, in which Salman Khan (21) and Rahul Valmiki (28) were shot in their legs. The third accused, Arun Valmiki (22), surrendered on the spot.

The trio, SP said, had allegedly burgled an unoccupied house belonging to Shantanu Dubey outside Baragaon Gate on the night of May 8-9, stealing jewellery and cash worth several lakhs.

The stolen items were allegedly recovered from their possession, police said, adding that the accused had planned to sell the loot jewellery on the night of the encounter.

All three worked as truck drivers and during deliveries, used to target empty homes.

During interrogation, they confessed to multiple thefts in Jhansi and Kanpur, police added. Further investigation is underway to trace their involvement in other cases, the SP said. PTI COR ABN ABN MNK MNK