Three criminals detained under stringent laws in J-K

Jammu, Jun 11 (PTI) Two suspected drug peddlers and another criminal were detained under stringent laws in Jammu, Udhampur and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

While the two drug peddlers were taken into custody under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Udhampur and Rajouri districts, the third man was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA), a police spokesperson said.

He said Rahul Sharma, a resident of Sambal-Danga village, was detained under PIT-NDPS Act for his repeated involvement in selling and distributing drugs in Udhampur and adjoining areas.

“He has become a threat to the peaceful environment by his actions to promote drug trade. Many cases already stand registered against him,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Sunny Kumar alias Sundi of Bareri Nowshera was also detained under PIT-NDPS Act in Rajouri district.

“He is a habitual offender and has been involved in multiple cases of narcotics smuggling from across the border district,” the spokesperson said.

“A detention warrant under the PIT-NDPS Act was obtained from the competent authority. Acting on the warrant, Kumar has been detained and lodged in Jammu Jail,” the spokesman said.

Police said Aniket Mottan of Bahadur Khan, Miran Sahib who was a hardcore criminal was detained under PSA in Jammu.

“Despite arrests and legal actions at multiple times, he has consistently shown a blatant disregard for the law and continued his involvement in criminal activities, posing a serious threat to public peace and security.

"Routine legal measures having failed to deter his unlawful conduct, his preventive detention under PSA was deemed necessary to protect public order and prevent further criminal acts," he said.