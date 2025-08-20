Three criminals externed from Shajapur district

Shajapur (MP), Aug 20 (PTI) Three history-sheeters were externed from Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh for a year on Wednesday, an official said.

Based on a report by Superintendent of Police Yashpal Singh Rajput, Shajapur District Magistrate and Collector Riju Bafna issued the externment order against Imran Khan (37), Farhan (36), and Zeeshan (29) under section 5 (a) (b) of the Madhya Pradesh State Security Act 1990.

The trio has been involved in criminal and anti-social activities that threatened the peace and security of people, according to the police.

"An externment order has been passed against the three persons to stay outside the revenue limits of Shajapur district and its neighbouring districts - Dewas, Ujjain, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, and Sehore for a period of one year. Strict action will be taken as per law in case of violation of the order," police stated. PTI COR MAS NSK