Three criminals held after encounter in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) Three criminals were arrested here after an encounter here while their associates managed to flee, police said on Saturday.

According to police, one of the accused -- Ajay Mona -- has more than 50 cases of murder, robbery and loot registered against him.

On Friday night, police intercepted a white SUV coming from Jaunpur. When the SUV was signalled to stop, the occupants tried to divert the vehicle towards Murli canal in Lambhua, but it got stuck in a pit, Additional Superintendent of Police Akhand Pratap Singh said.

Upon seeing themselves being surrounded by police, the six opened fire on the police team and tried to flee. In retaliatory firing three of them were shot on their legs, while the rest managed to escape from the spot.

The officer said -- Ajay Mona and Jitendra alias Ravindra -- from Jaunpur, along with Monu Raj -- a resident of Ambedkar Nagar -- were arrested and taken to the Community Health Centre in Lambhua for treatment.

Police seized illegal weapons from their possession. Efforts are on to arrest those who managed to flee, the officer added.