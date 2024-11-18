Three criminals held after separate encounters in Noida

Noida (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) Police have arrested three people, including two wanted criminals, following separate encounters here, officials said on Monday.

Some policemen were near a forest area on Monday when they saw two of the criminals -- Neeraj Mal Sheikh and Rajkumar Vishwas -- travelling on a motorcycle. Police signalled them to stop but they opened fire at them and fled, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Manish Kumar Mishra said.

In retaliation, police also fired at Sheikh and Vishwas and injured both, Mishra said.

During the investigation, the police found that eight cases each were registered against the two in multiple police stations across Noida and NCR. A reward of Rs 25,000 each was also announced for their arrest, Mishra added.

He said that the police have recovered two country-made pistols, jewellery worth about Rs 80 lakh and Rs 1,35,000 from Sheikh and Vishwas.

In another incident on Sunday night, the police arrested Mayank (35), wanted in a robbery case registered at the Surajpur police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said the police were near the Migson Green Tiraha area when they saw Mayank riding a motorcycle without a number place.

The police signalled him to stop but he opened fire at them and attempted to flee. However, the police fired at him and injured Mayank, Awasthi said.

He said that the police recovered a country-made pistol, cartridges, a stolen mobile phone and a motorcycle from Mayank. PTI COR HIG