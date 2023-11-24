Three criminals held in Jamshedpur for plotting murder: Police

Jamshedpur, Nov 24 (PTI) Three persons who were plotting a murder were arrested during a raid near Sakchi Gaushala here, police said on Friday.

Four pistols including three loaded ones, seven magazines and 42 live ammunition were recovered from their possession on Thursday evening, senior superintendent of police Kishore Kaushal said at a press meet here.

Acting on a tip off, the officer-in-charge of Sakchi police station, Inspector Sanjay Kumar, led a team and cordoned off a house where they were hiding and launched a search operation, the SSP said.

"Three men present in the house made an abortive attempt to flee but were caught following a chase," SSP said.

They have been identified as Jitesh Kumar (32), Ravi Upadhyay alias Tuktuk (25) and Rahul Sahu (27), all residents of Jamshedpur and wanted in various cases including murder and criminal conspiracy, he said.

During course of interrogation, SSP said they confessed that they were planning to kill a person.

Police have lodged a case under relevant sections of IPC and arms Act and further legal action was underway, the SSP added. PTI BS MNB