Three crushed to death as shipping container falls on two-wheeler from trailer in Gujarat

Bhuj, Aug 28 (PTI) Three persons, including a teenager, were crushed to death after a shipping container fell off a trailer on their two-wheeler in Kutch district of Gujarat on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon near Khedoi village on the Mundra-Anjar highway close to Anjar town, they said.

"Three male persons died on the spot when a shipping container being carried by a trailer fell on a two-wheeler they were travelling on. The trailer was running at full speed on the highway, due to which it lost control and the container loaded on it fell off," an official of Anjar police station said.

The rescue team deployed a crane to remove the container and retrieve the bodies of the victims, he said.

The victims were identified as Abhishek Patil (32), Divya Pandya (21) and Bhautik Giri (16), the police said.