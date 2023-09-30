Three cyber criminals held in Haryana's Nuh

Nuh, Sep 30 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested here for allegedly providing stolen mobile phones to the cyber criminals, police said on Saturday.

About 36 stolen phones and eight SIM cards were recovered from their possession, they said.

The accused identified as Sarfaraz, Aaqib and Tarif -- all residents of Jakhopur village in this district -- were arrested on Friday night following a tip-off, the police said.

The accused not only themselves committed cybercrime but also provided stolen mobiles to other such fraudsters, they added.

The trio had brought stolen mobile phones from Jurheda, Kama and Bharatpur areas in Rajasthan and sold them to the cyber criminals, the police said, adding that further probe is underway.