Three cyber fraudsters held for cheating Navi Mumbai man of Rs 2.24 cr

Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested three persons who allegedly cheated a man of Rs 2.24 crore on the pretext of getting him money on his insurance policy, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The police last week arrested two accused from Delhi and one from Haryana for the fraud that took place between August 2020 and July this year, senior inspector Gajanan Kadam of the cyber police station said.

The alleged accused posed as an employee of the Integrated Grievance Management System (IGMS) and offered to get the victim good money on his insurance policy after getting it closed. The accused made the man pay Rs 2.24 crore into different bank accounts during this period using some excuse or the other, the official said.

When the man did not receive any money, he filed a police complaint, and a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology (IT) Act was registered, he said.

Advertisment

During the probe, the police found that of the total amount, Rs 1.8 crore had gone into the bank account of one Prashant Chamoli, a resident of Gurugram, Haryana. A police team rushed to Haryana and nabbed him, the official said.

Five mobile phones, five SIM cards, and a passport were seized from Chamoli, he said.

Following interrogation, the police zeroed in on Parvez Mohammad (41), a cloth seller, and Ranjit Vyas Tiwari (32), a money transfer agent, both from Delhi, the official said. PTI COR ARU