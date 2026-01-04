Three cybercriminals arrested in Assam: Police

Morigaon (Assam), Jan 4 (PTI) Police have arrested three persons in Assam's Morigaon for allegedly siphoning off lakhs of rupees as loans from banks and financial institutions using fake documents, an official said on Sunday.

Morigaon additional superintendent of police (crime) Samiran Baishya said police were on the lookout for the trio since last year after a case against them was registered at Moirabari police station of the district under various sections of the BNS and IT Act.

"Based on specific information, an operation was carried out and the three were apprehended from their residences on Saturday night," he said.

Baishya said the accused allegedly prepared fake documents in the names of different individuals and obtained loans running into lakhs of rupees from banks and financial institutions.

"The activities of these three accused came to light during interrogation of other accused in similar cybercrimes," the ASP said. PTI COR SSG SSG MNB