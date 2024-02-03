Three-day Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival from Feb 9

Kolkata, Feb 3 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram will discuss his new book during the three-day Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival which will begin on February 9, organisers said in a statement on Saturday.

While Chidambaram, who is also a well-known lawyer, will discuss his new book 'A Watershed Year' on February 10, celebrated writer Upamanyu Chatterjee will talk about his new novel 'Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life' on the first day of the literary festival.

Authors from Australia, France, UK and Singapore, apart from India, will be attending the festival, promoting a cross-cultural dialogue on various themes.

Renowned author Sam Miller will discuss his work 'Migrants' on February 10.

On February 9, Simon Rowe author of 'Mami Suzuki' and Patrick Lyons, author of 'Masala and Murder', will discuss their latest murder mysteries. On the same day, novelist Kunal Basu will discuss with Sam Miller 'Filmi Stories', revealing shadowed lives from the margins.

In another much-awaited session on February 10, actor Dia Mirza, environmental activist-writer Bittu Sahgal, journalist and author of 'Tiger Season', Gargi Rawat, and writer Rajat Chaudhuri will deliberate on how books, films and arts can further the cause of the environment. Mirza will attend virtually.

Festival director Anjum Katyal said, "The literary meet celebrates variety, diversity and inclusiveness. Our session ranges from popular genres like sci-fi, mystery, horror, fantasy, food, gender issues, current affairs and history to name a few." PTI SUS ACD