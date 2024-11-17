Three-day Bundi Mahotsav to begin on November 18

Kota (Rajasthan), Nov 17 (PTI) A three-day tourism festival of Hadoti -- Bundi Mahotsav, 2024 -- will commence on Monday at Garh Palace traditionally with worship of Lord Ganesh and flag hoisting at 8:30 am on Monday morning.

The three-day festival from November 18 to 20, will showcase various cultural and entertainment programmes to attract domestic and international tourists.

Bundi district Collector Akshay Godara on Sunday reviewed preparations for the festival and inspected arrangements along the procession route while providing essential directives.

The collector also urged local residents to ensure maximum participation in the festival.

Extensive publicity for the festival was done at the Pushkar Fair and other tourist hotspots to draw visitors, and a significant amount of international and domestic tourists are expected to attend the festival, Assistant Tourist Officer of Bundi Premshankar Saini said. On the inaugural day on Monday, the events will begin at 8:30 am with the worship of Garh Ganesh and flag hoisting followed by a magnificent procession from Garh Palace at 9 am through main markets of the city to Khel Sankul on Civil Lines Road.

The procession will receive enthusiastic welcome by city residents at various locations along the route.

At noon, various traditional competitions including tug-of-war,turban tying and pot-carrying races will be conducted at Khel Sankul.

In the evening, Deep Daan ceremony will take place at the Naval Sagar Lake at 6 pm, followed by the Best of India cultural programme at 7:30 pm in Naval Sagar Park.

A series of folk entertainment programmes will continue on the second day of the festival, i.e on Tuesday.

A heritage walk will be organised from Garh Palace to Sukh Mahal at 9 am, followed by canvas painting and hospitality for domestic and international tourists at Sukh Mahal at 10:30 am.

Guests will savour traditional dishes and fireworks will illuminate Naval Sagar Park at 7 pm. A film screening will commence at 7:30 pm.

On the concluding day i.e on Wednesday, a nature walk will be organised from Sukh Mahal to Tiger Hill at 7 am followed by village safari for tourists from the tourist welcome centre to Thikarda village at 10 am.

Meanwhile, a canvas painting exhibition will be held at Sukh Mahal from 10 am to 5 pm, and the Kumbha Stadium will host the inauguration of the Shilpgram and Bundi Industry and Handicraft Fair at 3 pm on the same day.

In the evening, Bundi Talent Show will be organised at the industry fair stage at 7 pm. PTI CORR OZ OZ