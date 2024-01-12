Three-day camel festival begins in Bikaner

Jaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) The three-day International Camel Festival in Rajasthan's Bikaner district began with a heritage walk on Friday, officials said.

On the first day of the festival, domestic and foreign tourists were seen engrossed in this celebration of folk culture, they said.

Decorated camels, robes and women dressed in traditional colorful costumes and folk artists participated in the Heritage Walk started from Rampuriya Haveli.

In the heritage walk, the locals danced enthusiastically with the folk artists, while foreign tourists were also seen dancing to the beats of 'kalbelia' and drums, the officials said.

During the walk, the city residents warmly welcomed the guests by showering flowers and decorating rangoli at various places, they added.

The heritage walk started from Rampuriya Haveli, passed through the main roads of the city and ended at Rao Bikaji ki Tekri. Rangoli, Mehndi and drawing competitions were organised for the participants by the tourism department. PTI AG RPA