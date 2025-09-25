Three day dragonfly, damselfly census begins across Delhi's biodiversity parks

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) A three-day census of dragonflies and damselflies began on Thursday across Delhi's seven biodiversity parks, with the exercise set to conclude on Saturday (September 27).

The results of the census will also be announced on the day of its conclusion as part of Wildlife Week celebrations.

Experts say dragonflies and damselflies play a vital ecological role by regulating insect populations, including mosquitoes and agricultural pests.

Their presence is also considered an indicator of water quality and wetland health, wildlife experts said.

The census is being carried out at the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) seven biodiversity parks, which showcase two critical ecological landscapes of the city -- the Yamuna floodplains and the Aravalli hills.

These include the 457-acre Yamuna Biodiversity Park and 400-acre Kalindi Biodiversity Park on the floodplains, along with Aravalli Biodiversity Park (692 acres), Tilpath Valley (175 acres), Tughlaqabad (320 acres), Kamla Nehru Ridge (215 acres), and Neela Hauz (10 acres), which are remnants of the Aravallis.

Among the commonly sighted species in Delhi's biodiversity parks are the Ditch Jewel, Golden Dartlet, Wandering Glider, Coromandel Marsh Dart, and Common Picture Wing.

Last year, Yamuna Biodiversity Park recorded the highest diversity, with 21 species of dragonflies and damselflies, while Neela Hauz logged the lowest count with just five. PTI NSM NSM OZ OZ