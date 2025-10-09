Three-day electricity workers' strike begins: MSEDCL says it ensured uninterrupted supply

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited said it ensured uninterrupted power supply during the 72-hour strike by a section of employees that started from Thursday.

Around 62 per cent of engineers, officers and employees did not participate in the "illegal" strike, the statement from MSEDCL, also known as Mahavitaran, said.

The Mahavitaran management had already conveyed a positive stance on all the demands of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of unions, and a written record was shared with the committee, despite which the strike took place, it said.

Electricity being an essential service, the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) has been invoked, the Mahavitaran said, adding the strike was illegal under the Act.

"During the strike, around 62 per cent of employees were present at work, supported by 20,000 external technical personnel. An emergency control room at Mahavitaran's Mumbai headquarters, supervised by the Chief Engineer, is monitoring electricity supply round-the-clock. Regional offices have also set up control rooms to keep headquarters updated," it said.

Alternative manpower from non-striking employees, contractors, and external technical staff has been deployed at local offices and sub-centres and citizens facing electricity issues have been advised to contact the central customer service centres, it added.

MSEDCL had, on Wednesday night, said it had put in place emergency arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the state during the three-day strike called by the Joint Action Committee of seven power employee unions from October 9 to 11.

"All leaves of engineers, officers and staff, except those on serious medical or personal grounds, have been cancelled, and employees on leave have been directed to immediately report for duty," the company had said.

Invoking the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA), the government has declared the strike illegal, emphasising that power supply is an essential service and citizens must not be inconvenienced.

MSEDCL said consumers must not to believe in misleading messages about the power situation during the strike.

"Alternative arrangements have been made on a war footing, and teams will work round the clock to maintain supply. A 24x7 toll-free helpline will be operational for complaints and queries," the state-run utility said.

The strike notice was issued over demands related to privatisation and restructuring.

Senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Abha Shukla and MSEDCL Chairman and Managing Director Lokesh Chandra, held discussions with union representatives and assured them that no privatisation is planned.

The company also clarified that the allegation of outsourcing operations of 329 substations was incorrect.

Responding to employee demands, MSEDCL said operational improvements had been implemented, including the creation of two division offices, 37 sub-divisions and 30 branch offices, resulting in 876 new technical and engineering posts.

No existing posts would be cut, and reservations and workforce structure would remain unaffected, it added.

The company had also warned employees of strict action if they participate in the strike.

"Those with less than one year of service or newly recruited staff will face immediate termination, while contract staff in their initial three-year term will have their contracts cancelled. Regular employees could face suspension or service breaks," MSEDCL said in its statement.

"Emergency control rooms have been set up at headquarters and zonal offices, with regular reporting on power supply status every hour. Standby personnel, including non-striking employees, outsourced staff, and contractors on MSEDCL's approved list, will be deployed across offices and substations. Additional manpower and logistics support, including vehicles and equipment, have also been arranged," it said.

Special attention will be given to maintaining power supply for essential services such as domestic consumers, water supply schemes, hospitals, mobile towers and government offices, MSEDCL said.

Alternative arrangements will be activated on priority if supply is disrupted, it added. PTI MR BNM