Three-day FolkTea Festival from November 29

Guwahati, Oct 20 (PTI) The fourth edition of the 'FolkTea' festival, blending Assam's rich tea heritage with vibrant folk traditions, will begin on November 29 at Pabhoi in Biswanath Chariali district, festival organisers said on Sunday.

The three-day event will comprise a tea conclave, the state's traditional drama Bhaona performance by villagers, Jhumur dance by locals, a showcase of traditional folk performances and camping in the serene tea gardens, festival organiser Mrinal Talukdar told PTI.

''The FolkTea Festival is a platform for promoting Assam's tea industry, fostering collaboration, and embracing innovation by showcasing the deep-rooted connection between tea, culture, and nature, offering attendees an experience that blends tradition with adventure'', he said.

The tea conclave serves as a B2B summit where Small Tea Growers (STGs), Bought Leaf Factories (BLFs), and other industry stakeholders engage in meaningful discussions with knowledge partners like Tea Board of India, TRA Tocklai, AAU Biswanath, among others, he said.

The conclave's four sessions will be conducted in the local language to foster accessible and impactful discussions, he said.

The sessions will deal with climate change and pest management, marketing and quality management, financial solutions for Small Tea Growers (STGs) and crop support and enhancer.

The second day of the festival will comprise a car rally to neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, a tea ceremony, highlighting Assam's traditional tea-making rituals, enhanced with an oriental charm, 'Akash Banti', a mesmerizing sky lantern event that lights up the evening sky and an evening of musical performances by local artists and bands.

A heritage tea walk in the historical tea estate, a visit to a tea factory for a behind-the-scenes experience of tea production process, Eastern Himalaya cuisine, traditional cock fight and an evening of folk music and storytelling will bring an end to the festival on December one.

''What began as an intimate gathering of friends, celebrating Assam's tea culture amidst a rustic natural setting, has blossomed into a dynamic community-driven event'', Talukdar said. Organized by the Nanda Talukdar Foundation, the FolkTea Festival has grown into a platform for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and innovation within Assam's tea industry, along with highlighting the region's diverse folk culture, he added. PTI DG DG RG