Three-day Gangbal Yatra commences in J-K's Ganderbal

Srinagar, Aug 30 (PTI) The annual three-day Gangbal Yatra commenced in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Saturday with great religious fervour, an official said.

The yatra was ceremoniously flagged off by Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg from Naranag temple in the central Kashmir district, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Garg commended all stakeholders for their coordinated efforts in ensuring seamless arrangements for the yatra.

The revered Charri Puja was conducted, following which a group of pilgrims from the Kashmiri Pandit community embarked on the yatra, being organised by Harmukh Ganga Gangbal Trust.

The devotees, escorted by State Disaster Response Force teams, police personnel, and officials from health and other departments set out on the 15-kilometre trek to the sacred Gangbal Lake, nestled at an altitude of around 14,500 feet in the Harmukh mountain range, the official said.

The sacred rituals will be performed on the banks of Gangbal Lake and the pilgrims will return the next day, he said.