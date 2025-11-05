Three-day intensive inspection of medical institutions in Rajasthan begins

Jaipur, Nov 5 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Wednesday launched a three-day drive for intensive inspection of medical institutions to strengthen healthcare services across the state.

On the directions of Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar, officials inspected 813 medical institutions on the first day. It focused on assessing compliance with Indian Public Health Standards.

Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Gayatri Rathore said the drive, being held from November 5 to 7, aims to improve standards in all categories of healthcare facilities.

The campaign covers hospitals attached to medical colleges, district hospitals, maternal and child welfare centres, sub-district hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

During the inspection, officials examined the condition of hospital buildings, cleanliness, availability of staff, vaccination coverage, institutional deliveries, OPD and IPD patient numbers, implementation of free medicine and diagnostic schemes and other key parameters.

Director (Public Health) Dr Ravi Prakash Sharma said on the first day, three district hospitals, 23 sub-district hospitals, one satellite hospital, 125 community health centres, 267 primary health centres and 394 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were inspected.

A detailed report based on the findings is being prepared to address gaps and initiate corrective measures. PTI SDA NSD NSD