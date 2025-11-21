Three-day Jal Tarang Josh Mahotsav 2025 inaugurated in Himachal's Bilapsur

Bilaspur (HP), Nov 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Minister Rajesh Dharmani on Friday said the state government is focusing on promoting tourism and adventure sports, including water sports, in Bilaspur district to boost employment and tourism growth.

Inaugurating the three-day Jal Tarang Josh Mahotsav 2025 near the Luhnu grounds of Govind Sagar Lake, Dharmani said Bilaspur is being developed as a weekend tourist destination, attracting tourists from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

He added that this initiative is creating new employment opportunities and promoting tourism development in the region.

The fair, which was to be inaugurated by the chief minister, was flagged off by Dharmani, who arrived at the lake via cruise. Over 200 participants from Himachal Pradesh and other northern states are taking part in the water sports activities.

The minister further mentioned that the district is being developed with a favourable tourism environment, providing essential amenities for tourists. He said homestays will be promoted, and areas like Bahadurpur, Kotdhar, Bandla, and Sayul Khas, with high tourism potential, will be developed in phases.

Dharmani also stated that the district administration will prepare an annual calendar to streamline fairs and activities held in the district, ensuring public participation and a continuous flow of events throughout the year. The initiative will help citizens access information about local festivals and provide a platform for emerging talent.

During the opening ceremony, pilots from the District Paragliding Association showered flowers from the air, adding charm to the event. The still water rafting competition commenced, with the Himachal team emerging victorious. There were also impressive displays of canoeing and kayaking.

Dharmani visited the fairgrounds and inspected exhibitions set up by various departments, including the Red Cross and Livelihood Fair.

Earlier, Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar described the three-day Jal Tarang Josh Mahotsav as a unique confluence of water sports, cultural performances, health services, exhibitions by women self-help groups, fitness activities, and drug de-addiction awareness campaigns.