Three-day Jal Tarang Josh Mahotsav concludes in Himachal's Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Nov 24 (PTI) The indomitable spirit, confidence and enthusiasm of differently-abled, senior citizens, and transgender communities walking the ramp and adorning the stage during the fashion show and talent hunt were the highlights of the last day of the three-day-long Jal Tarang Josh Mahotsav that concluded in Himachal's Bilaspur district on Sunday evening.

All participants unanimously conveyed the powerful message that "disability lies not in the body, but in thoughts". The fashion show and talent hunt were organised under the joint aegis of the district administration, the social justice and empowerment department, and all the partner organisations, a statement issued here on Monday said.

Around 90 members and participants from various organisations of the Bilaspur district, including Asha Kiran, Naya Savera, Mookambika, Vrudhashram Deoli, Ardhanarishwar Samaj Seva Samiti, Senior Citizen Welfare Association, and Pensioners Association Bilaspur, participated in the event, a statement issued here on Monday said.

The ramp walk and talent displays presented by all the participants left the audience mesmerised. The unique, inclusive initiative was welcomed by all, and the participants were honoured with certificates and mementoes.

A special blood donation camp was organised besides a multi-purpose health check-up camp, and a medical board was constituted to issue disability certificates to the disabled persons, in which 8 disabled persons were evaluated, the statement added.

The Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Corporation, R S Bali, emphasised that festivals and celebrations are an essential part of our cultural heritage. He noted that the state government is making significant efforts to promote these events with renewed enthusiasm. During the occasion, he also paid tribute to the martyred Wing Commander Namnash Syal, and a two-minute silence was observed.

The mahotsav is an event that combines water sports, cultural performances, health services, exhibitions by women’s self-help groups, fitness activities, and awareness campaigns on drug de-addiction. A souvenir published by the district administration to commemorate the Jal Tarang Josh Festival was also released.

Stalls set up by women from various self-help groups featuring traditional dishes and local products attracted large crowds during the festival, and people enjoyed and appreciated the delicacies.

E ight women from the Lakshmi self-help group, Chandpur, operated under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, set up a stall selling mustard greens, corn bread and fruit chaat. Group head Tripta Devi said that such events are providing them with opportunities to showcase their skills and generate new income.

Additionally, four women from the Divyang Kiran self-help group in Noa offered kachori and kullu siddu, while members of the Shivam self-help group in Gwanao served sarson ka saag, maize roti, and beju ki kadhi. Women from the Ved and Pratiksha self-help groups sold siddu, kachori, and momo, and Rajasthani cuisine further enhanced the festival's appeal.

One visitor, Raghubir Singh, commented on the event, stating that it was enjoyable and such festivals should be held regularly. PTI COR BPL MPL MPL