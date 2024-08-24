Three-day Kailash Kund yatra to begin in J-K's Udhampur-Doda hills on August 30

Jammu, Aug 24 (PTI) The three-day annual Kailash Kund Yatra is set to commence on August 30 in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district amid tight security arrangements, officials here said on Saturday.

The yatra will begin amid threat perception following multiple terror incidents in the Udhampur-Doda mountainous belt in past over the past two months, promoting authorities to increase security in the area.

"The yatra to the high-altitude Lake shrine of Kailash Kund will begin from Udhampur's Dudu area on August 30," an official said.

The three-day holy pilgrimage dedicated to the deity of Bhaderwah town, Vasuki Nag, has been followed for thousands of years. This ritual attracts thousands of pilgrims to Kailash Kund during its limited procession days between August and September, they said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Udhampur, Saloni Rai, finalised the necessary arrangements for the yatra during a meeting with officers and civil society members in Dudu subdivision of Udhampur district, an official spokesperson confirmed.

"The discussions covered the supply of essential commodities, installation of drinking water points along the route from Dudu base camp to Seoj Dhar, and provisions for medical care, transport facilities, tents, and blankets," Rai said.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Dudu will serve as the Nodal Officer overseeing all arrangements from Dudu base camp to Kailash Kund and will establish a control room in Dudu to ensure smooth conduct of the yatra, the spokesperson said.

The DC instructed department heads to finalise all arrangements well in advance to minimise inconvenience to pilgrims. Medical teams will be deployed at both Dudu base camp and Seoj Dhar to ensure the health and safety of pilgrims, the officials said.

The pilgrimage sees participation from pilgrims hailing from Dudu, Basantgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Chenani and Ramnagar.