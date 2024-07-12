Three-day meet of RSS ‘prant pracharaks’ begins in Ranchi

Ranchi, Jul 12 (PTI) The three-day annual meeting of RSS 'prant pracharaks' began here on Friday to deliberate on organisational expansion, upcoming centenary year celebrations and other issues.

Top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, national executive members and all prant pracharaks are participating in the event, an office-bearer of the organisation said.

Currently, there are 73,000 branches operational nationwide, with efforts underway to establish at least one branch in every 'Mandal' (a cluster of 10-15 villages) across the country, all-India publicity head of the RSS, Sunil Ambekar, said during a press conference on July 10.

Discussions on the upcoming centenary year (2025-26) celebrations of the RSS will also be held during the meeting. The organisation will complete 100 years on Vijayadashami in 2025, the office-bearer said.

The meeting will also address the travel plans of Bhagwat and other all-India office bearers for the year 2024-25, alongside the implementation of various organisational plans for the upcoming year.

Prant pracharaks, who oversee the Sangh’s 46 organisational provinces, are full-time RSS workers participating in the discussions. The meeting is scheduled to conclude on July 14 evening. PTI SAN MNB