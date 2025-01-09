Three-day orientation program for MLAs begins in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) A three-day orientation program for the elected members of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly commenced here on Thursday, an official said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the programme being held in the assembly premises in Jammu.

The program is being jointly organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat, and the legislative assembly from January 9 to 11, an official spokesperson said.

The initiative aims to equip the MLAs with the skills and knowledge necessary to enhance their contributions to legislative processes and governance, he added.

In his inaugural address, the chief minister reflected on the contributions of eminent parliamentarians such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Somnath Chatterjee, Indrajit Gupta, Chandra Shekhar and Pranab Mukherjee, highlighting their incisive analysis, profound understanding and dignified conduct in Parliament. He urged the MLAs to emulate these leaders and contribute meaningfully to the Assembly's deliberations.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather in his welcome address emphasized the importance of the orientation program in familiarizing the MLAs with the rules of procedure and conduct of business.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh encouraged the MLAs to work diligently and understand legislative norms to ensure the smooth functioning of the House. PTI AB AS AS