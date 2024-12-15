Three-day 'Remembering Ghalib' event begins in Delhi to mark poet's birth anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) A three-day event titled 'Remembering Ghalib' organised by Delhi government commenced on Sunday to commemorate the birth anniversary of poet Mirza Ghalib.

The event organised by the Sahitya Kala Parishad under the art and culture department of Delhi government began with a candlelight march from the Town Hall in Chandni Chowk to Ghalib's 'haveli' in Ballimaran, a statement said.

The event conceptualised by Kathak exponent Padma Bhushan Uma Sharma aims to bring the essence of Ghalib's life and works to contemporary audiences, particularly the younger generations, while highlighting Delhi's cultural heritage, it said.

The first day of the celebrations ended with a 'Mehfil-e-Ghazal' at Ghalib's 'haveli', where Ustad Imran Khan performed some of Ghalib's most celebrated poems, including 'Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi', 'Ye Na Thi Hamari Qismat', and 'Gham-e-Hasti Ka Asad'.

Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Minister of Art, Culture and Language, said, "Mirza Ghalib's poetry transcends time, reflecting the depths of human emotion and the essence of the city's cultural heritage." "This celebration is not only a tribute to Ghalib's genius, but also a testament to our commitment to preserving and promoting the rich literary legacy he left behind," he added.

The celebrations will continue on December 18 and 19 at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, featuring a 'mushaira' with renowned poets such as Moien Shadab, Ejaz Popular Meeruthi, Nadeem Shaad, Shahid Anjum, Iqbal Ashhar, Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan, Azam Shakri, and Azar Iqbal, the statement said.

The annual event aims to preserve and celebrate Delhi's artistic and literary heritage, showcasing the timeless relevance of Ghalib's works, it added. PTI SHB ARI