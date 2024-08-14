Three-day session of Punjab assembly from Sept 2

Chandigarh, Aug 14 (PTI) The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday gave nod for convening a three-day session of the state assembly from September 2.

A decision to this effect was taken by the council of ministers in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the Cabinet has decided that the session will be held from September 2 to September 4.

The session will start with obituary references on September 2 and the business for the session will be decided by the business advisory committee shortly, an official spokesperson said. PTI CHS ANB ANB