Three-day state fair ‘Itkhori Mahotsav’ in J’khand’s Chatra from Feb 19

Chatra (Jharkhand), Feb 9 (PTI) The three-day Itkhori Mahotsav will begin in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on February 19, an official said on Monday.

Itkhori holds historical significance and is considered a convergence point for Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain faiths, reflecting the rich cultural and religious diversity of the region.

Chatra deputy commissioner Keerthishree G on Monday held a review meeting to take stock of the preparations for the festival.

"A cultural evening will be organised every day, in which, along with well-known Bollywood actors, invited artistes from various states of the country will present their colorful performances," the DC said, according to a press release by the Chatra administration.

Itkhori, acknowledged as a mini-temple town, is situated around 150km from state capital Ranchi.

The mahotsav, initiated in 2015, was officially recognised as a state fair in 2016.

"On February 19 and 20, various water sports activities will be organised for the general public at Buxa Dam in Itkhori. In addition, para-gliding arrangements have been made at Lakshmanpur Bhedi farm dam on the first two days, while a grand Ganga Aarti will be organised on February 21 on the banks of Mahane River at Maa Bhadrakali Temple," she added. PTI SAN SAN MNB