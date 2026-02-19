Three-day state fair ‘Itkhori Mahotsav’ inaugurated in J’khand’s Chatra

Chatra (Jharkhand), Feb 19 (PTI) Jharkhand’s Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore on Thursday inaugurated the three-day Itkhori Mahotsav in Chatra district.

Minister Yogendra Prasad, Chatra MP Kalicharan Singh, MLA Janardan Prasad were among the dignitaries present during the inaugural function.

“Itkhori holds historical significance and is considered a convergence point for Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain faiths, reflecting the rich cultural and religious diversity of the region,” Kishore said.

He said that the temple of Bhadrakali here needs renovation. “I urge the Chatra MP and MLA to use their funds for the renovation of the temple. If required, Hemant Soren government will also contribute,” he said.

The minister said they would urge the Centre to recognise the Itkhori Mahtosav as a national fair.

Chatra Deputy Commissioner Keerthishree G said cultural events, adventure sports and other activities would be organised during the three-day fair.

A cultural evening will be organised every day, in which, along with well-known Bollywood actors, invited artistes from various states of the country will present their colorful performances, she said.

Itkhori, acknowledged as a mini-temple town, is situated around 150km from state capital Ranchi.

The mahotsav, initiated in 2015, was officially recognised as a state fair in 2016.

On February 19 and 20, various water sports activities will be organised for the general public at Buxa Dam in Itkhori, another official said.

In addition, para-gliding arrangements have been made at Lakshmanpur Bhedi farm dam on the first two days, while a grand Ganga Aarti will be organised on February 21 on the banks of Mahane River at Maa Bhadrakali Temple, he added. PTI SAN NN