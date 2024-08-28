Three-day Tripura Assembly session from September 4

Agartala, Aug 28 (PTI) The three-day monsoon session of Tripura Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin on September 4, Speaker Biswabandhu Sen said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Sen said the session will consider three Bills, including one aimed at amending an existing law to provide retirement benefits to MLAs who have served even for just a day. He, however, did not elaborate further on this matter.

"The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) unanimously decided to hold a three-day monsoon session from September 4. Among the Bills to be discussed is one proposing amendments to extend retirement benefits to MLAs," Sen added.

He added that the first day of the session will feature a special discussion on the devastating floods, which have claimed 31 lives and affected over one lakh people.

"The BAC members emphasised the importance of focusing on rebuilding efforts following this disaster. This is why the session will be limited to just three days," Sen explained.