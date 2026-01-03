Three-day World Telugu Conference kicks off in Guntur

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 3 (PTI) The three-day World Telugu Conference kicked off here on Saturday with a celestial wedding ceremony of Lord Venkateswara.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu participated in the conference today.

Scheduled from January 3 to 5, the conference underway at Sri Sathya Spiritual City Grounds in the outskirts of Guntur town is expected to draw several eminent people.

Besides famous personalities, Supreme Court and High Court Judges, thousands of students, and representatives of Telugu associations from across the country and abroad are also expected to attend the event. PTI STH ADB