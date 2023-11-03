Three-day 'yagam' taken up by CM KCR for prosperity of Telangana people concludes

Hyderabad, Nov 3 (PTI) The three-day 'yagam' taken up by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the prosperity of Telangana people concluded on Friday.

Advertisment

The 'Raja Syamala Samhita Subrahmanyeswara Yagam' was conducted as per Vedic rituals at Rao's farmhouse at Erravelli near here and it came to an end with a 'Maha Purnahuti' being performed on Friday afternoon, an official release said.

The Visakhapatnam Sri Sarada Peetadhipati Swami Swaroopanandendra said Rao undertook the 'yagam' seeking the blessings of Goddess Raja Syamala for the people of Telangana.

After the 'Maha Purnahuti', sacred water was sprinkled on Rao and his wife and sacred ash was applied on his forehead, it said.

Advertisment

Along with Rao and his wife, their relatives and friends participated in the 'Maha Purnahuti', it said.

The rituals were performed by priests from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and also Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Goddess Raja Syamala is the presiding deity of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham.

KCR had similarly performed a 'Sahasra Maha Chandi Yagam' on a large scale in 2019. PTI SJR SJR ANE