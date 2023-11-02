Three-day 'yagam' taken up by CM KCR for prosperity of Telangana people continues for 2nd day

Hyderabad, Nov 2 (PTI) The three-day 'yagam' taken up by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the prosperity of Telangana people continued for the second day on Thursday.

The 'Raja Syamala Sahita Subrahmanyeswara Yagam' was undertaken at Rao's farmhouse at Erravelli near here.

Rao and his wife performed the special rituals of 'Raja Syamala Yantram' and 'Subrahmanya Shadavarana Yantram' on Thursday, an official release said.

They circumambulated the 'Yagashala' in the morning along with Visakhapatnam Sri Sarada Peetadhipatis Swami Swaroopanandendra and Swatmanandendra under whose guidance the 'Yagam' was being performed.

The 'Yagam' will conclude with 'Purnahuti' on Friday, it said.

The rituals are being performed by priests from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and also Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Goddess Raja Syamala is the presiding deity of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham.

KCR had performed a 'Sahasra Maha Chandi Yagam' on a large scale in 2019. PTI SJR SJR ANE