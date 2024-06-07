Three days after MVA's big poll win, Congress leaders meet Pawar, Uddhav in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) Senior Congress leaders separately met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray here on Friday, days after the three parties put up an impressive show in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha polls as part of the opposition bloc.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala, party general secretary Mukul Wasnik and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Vijay Waddetiwar called on the two key leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MvA) at their respective residences.

This was the first meeting between MVA leaders after the opposition alliance's impressive poll performance in the state, where the three-party bloc bagged 30 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats, leaving behind the ruling coalition Mahayuti at just 17.

Earlier in the day, Chennithala addressed newly-elected Congress MPs at the state party headquarters in south Mumbai.

The MVA received further boost when Congress rebel Vishal Patil, who won the Sangli seat in western Maharashtra as an independent, extended support to the national party.

Among the MVA allies, the Congress won 13 Lok Sabha seats -- the highest by any party in the state -- the Shiv Sena (UBT) nine and the NCP (SP) eight.

The MVA is a state-level alliance and its constituents are part of the INDIA bloc. PTI MR RSY