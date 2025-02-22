Three dead, 18 injured in Bengal bus accident

Barasat (WB), Feb 22 (PTI) At least three persons died and 18 were injured in an accident in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday evening when a bus rammed into a roadside shop after hitting a motorcycle, a senior police officer said.

The bus, carrying a wedding party, lost control when the motorcycle suddenly came in its way at Minakhan, Basirhat SP Hasan Mehedi Rahaman said.

He said the driver of the bus, the motorcyclist and the shop owner were killed in the accident on Basanti state highway.

Rahaman said 18 bus passengers were also injured in the accident. "The injured passengers were taken to Minakhan Gramin Hospital. Of them, eight persons, who suffered serious injuries, were referred to hospitals in Kolkata," he added. PTI COR AMR MNB