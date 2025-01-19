Three dead, 2 injured in car accident due to low visibility from fog in MP's Panna

Panna (MP), Jan 19 (PTI) Three persons, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed and two injured on Sunday after their car collided with an unidentified vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district due to low visibility induced by fog, a police official said.

The incident took place due to intense fog between 4am and 5am on Katni-Panna road under Amanganj police station limits, Superintendent of Police Sai Krishna S Thota said.

"The car with registration plate of Andhra Pradesh rammed into an unidentified vehicle. Three persons died and two are injured, who have been hospitalised," the SP said.

Police identified the deceased as Phool Singh Pal (36), Chandrashekhar Pal (21) and Manvi Pal (10). PTI COR ADU BNM