Three dead, 23 injured in storm-related incidents in Delhi

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Three people, including a 19-year-old woman, were killed and 23 injured in storm-related incidents in Delhi, as strong winds uprooted trees and electricity poles and led to portions of walls collapsing across the national capital.

Power supply was also disrupted in many areas as a dust storm swept the national capital late on Friday.

In Shaheen Bagh, 19-year-old Shireen Ahmed was critically injured when a portion of a wall of an adjacent building collapsed on her. She was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, a police officer said.

A case under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the owner of the top floor of the adjacent building in this connection, the officer said.

In west Delhi's Vikaspuri, a man on a two-wheeler died after a tree branch fell on him near the Janakpuri flyover.

The police said the branch was removed with the help of cranes and the victim, Jaiprakash, was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared dead.

A car was also damaged in the incident but its occupants were unhurt, an officer said.

In the third incident, a 46-year-old labourer was trapped under a tree that fell on him near IB Block at KN Katju Marg around 11 pm. Hariom was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

The police said a car was also damaged but its occupants were safe.

Officials said they received 152 calls, including 130 made to the Delhi Fire Services, regarding trees, electricity poles and hoardings being uprooted.

They said 55 calls were received about the collapse of portions of buildings and structures.

Additionally, 202 calls were received regarding power disruptions during the storms, they added.

Nine flights were diverted late on Friday due to the bad weather, an official said. PTI ALK ALK SZM