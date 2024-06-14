Three dead after their motorcycle hits tree in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Korba, Jun 14 (PTI) Three persons in an inebriated condition were killed when their motorcycle rammed into a tree in Korba district of Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Friday.

The accident took place near Dumarkachhar Chowk under Pali police station limits on Thursday night, he said.

Rajesh Markam, Balkrishna and Kamlesh Tekam, all residents of Dhaurabhata village, were heading to Dumarkachhar, he said.

"Markam and Balkrishna died on the spot while Tekam was rushed to the community health centre in Pali where he succumbed to injuries. They were drunk at the time of the incident," the official said. PTI COR BNM