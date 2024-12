Three dead, another injured as motorcycle collides with tree in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) Three men were killed and another injured after their motorcycle lost control and rammed into a tree on the roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred near Maan Nagar intersection late Friday when Saroj Verma (21), Deepak Yadav (20), Vaidik Kumar alias Bunty Chauhan (19) and Mahesh Chauhan (22) were going to attend a function, they said.

The four men were were taken to Ikauna Community Health Centre in Shravasti district, where doctors declared two of them dead, the according to police.

They said the other two injured were referred to Bahraich Medical College where another died during treatment.

Police sources said that the lone survivor of the accident, Mahesh Chauhan, has been referred to Lucknow for treatment as his condition deteriorated. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ