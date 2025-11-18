Three dead as bus overturns on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Kanpur (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) A double-decker bus overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway early Tuesday, leaving three persons dead and 15 others injured, police said.

The bus was on its way to Siwan in Bihar from Delhi when the accident occurred around 3.00 am.

"Rescue teams reached the spot immediately and shifted the injured to the nearby Community Health Centre from where 15 seriously injured passengers were later referred to Lala Lajpat Rai (Hallet) Hospital," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Bilhaur) Manjay Singh told PTI.

The deceased have been identified as Anurag (7), Shashi Giri (40), and Naseem (30), Singh said and added, a detailed investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, police said, and added that their families are being informed.

Traffic on the expressway was briefly disrupted during the rescue operations.