Three dead as car falls into well

Nagpur, Feb 11 (PTI) Three persons died after their car plunged into a roadside well in Butibori area here, police said.

The incident took place on Monday.

The car, apparently speeding, hit and broke the protection wall around the well and fell in.

The three male passengers were trapped inside and drowned, said a police official.

They were identified as Suraj Chavan (34), his brother Saajan Chavan (27) and their friend Sandip Chavan (27), all local residents.

The car was pulled out of the well by a fire brigade team.

Further investigations are going on. PTI CLS KRK