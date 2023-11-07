Three dead as car falls onto moving goods train from bridge near Karjat

Thane, Nov 7 (PTI) Three persons died and two injured when their car fell off a bridge onto a moving goods train between Karjat and Panvel railway stations in Maharashtra on early Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place between 3.30 am and 4 am as the car was heading for Neral on Mumbai-Panvel road, said an official of Panvel police station.

The deceased were identified as Dharmanand Gaikwad (41) and his cousins Mangesh Jadhav (46) and Niteen Jadhav (48).

Local police are conducting a probe, the official said. PTI COR KRK