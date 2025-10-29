Three dead as car hits bus near Nagpur

Nagpur, Oct 29 (PTI) Three persons were killed and several others injured after a car collided with a private passenger bus before hitting a stationary truck in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred on the Nagpur-Jabalpur National Highway No. 44 near Vadamba village in the afternoon, they said.

"The car heading to Jabalpur lost control in a bid to avoid hitting a two-wheeler and crashed into the passenger bus. The impact was so severe that the car was completely crushed, killing all three occupants instantly," an official said.

The deceased were identified as Kapil Sahani (50), Amit Agarwal (51), and Sandeep Soni (51), all residents of Jabalpur. A motorcyclist and his wife, along with the bus driver and some passengers suffered minor injuries in the accident, he said.

The injured persons were shifted to a hospital, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.