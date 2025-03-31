Three dead as car plunges into canal in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district; 2 occupants safe

Ahmedabad, Mar 31 (PTI) Three persons were killed after their car plunged into a canal near Sanand town in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, while two other occupants managed to come out of the vehicle safely, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place around 11:30pm on Sunday on the outskirts of Virochannagar village when the occupants of the car were on the way back to their native Zundal village in Gandhinagar district, Sanand GIDC police station inspector JR Zala said.

"Kanubhai Desai, Darshan Desai and Vishal Desai, occupying the rear seats, drowned after the car plunged into the canal. The driver and another occupant on the front seat came out in time and reached the canal bank. The five had come to pray at a temple in Virochannagar. The incident took place as the driver could not negotiate a difficult turn," he said.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered and further probe is underway, Zala added. PTI PJT BNM