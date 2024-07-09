Three dead as car rolls down into gorge in J-K’s Kishtwar

Jammu, Jul 9 (PTI) Three people were killed and as many were critically injured when a car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident took place near Sounder in the remote Dachhan area around 5.45 pm, the officials said.

They said bodies of three persons were retrieved by the rescuers from the scene, while three others were evacuated and rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The identity of the deceased was not known immediately, the officials said, adding the car was on its way to Dachhan from Kishtwar.

In another accident, the officials said at least 12 passengers were injured when a bus overturned near Dayalachak on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kathua district this afternoon.

The injured were shifted to hospital, and their condition was stated to be stable, they said. PTI TAS HIG HIG