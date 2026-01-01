Three dead as container truck turns turtle, hits pick-up vehicle, bike in Nashik

Nashik, Jan 1 (PTI) Three persons were killed in an accident involving as many vehicles in Maharashtra's Nashik district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Mohdari Ghat section on Nashik-Pune national highway on Wednesday, the official added.

"A container turned turtle, hitting a pick-up vehicle and a motorcycle. Balasaheb Vyapari and his kin Avdhoot Nirmal, who were in the pick-up vehicle, and motorcyclist Shaji Fernando were killed on the spot. Vyapari was going towards Sinnar to purchase vegetables along with Nirmal, an IT engineer in a private company in Mumbai," the official said.

A case was registered and further probe is underway, the Sinnar MIDC police station official said. PTI COR BNM