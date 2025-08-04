Three dead as heavy rains lash Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Aug 4 (PTI) Heavy rains continued to lash various parts of Uttarakhand on Monday, leaving three persons dead and disrupting normal life, officials said.

While one person was swept away by the strong currents of the Bhakhra stream near Haldwani on Monday, two persons drowned in a swollen stream near Bhujiyaghat on Haldwani road on Sunday.

Two shops were buried under boulders and debris falling from the hillside in Rudraprayag district in the wake of a landslide overnight, the state emergency operation centre here said.

Heavy overnight rains continued in Dehradun on Monday with the district administration closing schools and anganwadi centres for the day.

Major rivers in the state were in spate, including the Ganga in Haridwar and Kali.

The Met department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains in Nainital, Champawat and Bageshwar districts for Monday and Tuesday and Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri and Dehradun for Tuesday.

Flood-like situation prevailed in Udham Singh Nagar district too on Sunday as the level of Levda river in Bajpur and the streams originating from it shot up affecting families living in Indra colony on the Rampur-Nainital main road and those residing in Chakarpur, Lakhanpur, Muriya Pistor and Barhaini villages.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to district magistrates through the virtual medium asking them to remain on ground zero with their teams in view of continuous rains in the state.

All preparations should be made in advance to deal with waterlogging and damage caused to the crops by rain should be assessed quickly, Dhami said.