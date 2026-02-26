Three dead as overloaded tractor-trolley overturns in MP's Guna

Guna, Feb 26 (PTI) Three persons died on Thursday evening after a tractor-trolley overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, a police official said.

The incident took place in Mrigawas police station limits, some 65 kilometres from Kumbharaj in the district, he added.

"Babulal Meena (60) was returning to his native Bakonya village with others in a tractor-trolley after selling coriander at the agricultural produce market. He later loaded the vehicle with 10 quintals of iron rods for house construction," the official said.

However, this overloading caused the tractor-trolley to wobble while descending the slope of a road and overturn near a temple, he added.

Babulal Meena, Jagdish Ahirwar (45), and Raman Ahirwar (22) were crushed to death under the rods, and the bodies were retrieved after a crane was deployed to remove the vehicle, the official said.

Traffic on the road was disrupted for some time due to the accident, he added.

A probe into the incident is underway, Kumbhraj police station in charge Pankaj Tyagi said.